WASHINGTON May 14 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that policymakers must be especially careful when closing the tap on easy money policies that have been in place for a long time.

"Exiting from abundant liquidity policies has to be done very, very carefully," Draghi said following a speech in Washington. He said when these policies stay in place for a long time, they become "rooted more and more" in investors' minds. (Reporting by Jason Lange, Editing by Franklin Paul)