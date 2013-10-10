NEW YORK Oct 10 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said on Thursday that a prolonged U.S. debt
standoff could hurt the global economy.
A debt impasse lasting for weeks or even months could cause
"severe damage" to the U.S. and global economies, said Draghi,
speaking before the Economic Club of New York ahead of attending
the weekend meetings of the International Monetary Fund and
World Bank in Washington.
The U.S. federal government has been largely shut down this
month as Republicans in Congress want to undermine President
Barack Obama's signature healthcare act as a condition of
funding government operations.
In addition, the U.S. government is expected to hit its
borrowing limit by Oct. 17 but a divided Congress might prove
unable to raise that ceiling. That, in turn, raises the specter
of a default.