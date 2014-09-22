BRUSSELS, Sept 22 European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi renewed his plea for governments to
undertake more structural reforms to support the euro zone
economy on Monday.
"Courageous structural reforms and improvements in the
competitiveness of the corporate sector are key to improving the
business environment," Draghi told the economic and monetary
affairs committee of the European parliament.
"This would foster the urgently needed investment and create
greater demand for credit.
"Structural reforms thus crucially complement the ECB's
accommodative monetary policy stance and further empower the
effective transmission of monetary policy."
Repeating comments he has made in the past, Draghi said that
"no monetary - and also no fiscal - stimulus can ever have a
meaningful effect without such structural reforms".
Draghi wants ECB monetary policy stimulus to be accompanied
by fiscal stimulus and structural reforms to support the euro
zone economy, which is struggling with stagnating growth, very
weak inflation and persistently high unemployment.
Speaking to central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in
August, Draghi said it would be "helpful for the overall stance
of policy" if fiscal measures could play a greater role, "and I
believe there is scope for this".
