BRUSSELS, Sept 22 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi renewed his plea for governments to undertake more structural reforms to support the euro zone economy on Monday.

"Courageous structural reforms and improvements in the competitiveness of the corporate sector are key to improving the business environment," Draghi told the economic and monetary affairs committee of the European parliament.

"This would foster the urgently needed investment and create greater demand for credit.

"Structural reforms thus crucially complement the ECB's accommodative monetary policy stance and further empower the effective transmission of monetary policy."

Repeating comments he has made in the past, Draghi said that "no monetary - and also no fiscal - stimulus can ever have a meaningful effect without such structural reforms".

Draghi wants ECB monetary policy stimulus to be accompanied by fiscal stimulus and structural reforms to support the euro zone economy, which is struggling with stagnating growth, very weak inflation and persistently high unemployment.

Speaking to central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in August, Draghi said it would be "helpful for the overall stance of policy" if fiscal measures could play a greater role, "and I believe there is scope for this". (Editing by Catherine Evans)