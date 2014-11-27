(Refiles to add slug line)

HELSINKI Nov 27 Euro zone countries' economic fortunes could permanently diverge if they fail to undertake structural reforms, posing a risk to the cohesion of the currency bloc, the president of the European Central Bank said on Thursday.

"Lack of structural reforms raises the spectre of permanent economic divergence between members," Mario Draghi said in a speech to be delivered at the University of Helsinki.

"And insofar as this threatens the essential cohesion of the Union, this has potentially damaging consequences for all EMU members."

"EMU countries need to invest more in other mechanisms to share the cost of shocks. Some form of cross-country risk-sharing is essential to help reduce adjustment costs for those countries and prevent recessions from leaving deep and permanent scars."

Draghi said "some form of backstop for sovereign debt" could prove useful. (Reporting by John O'Donnell; Editing by Catherine Evans)