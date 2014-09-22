BRUSSELS, Sept 22 The European Central Bank
stands ready to use additional unconventional tools to spur
inflation and growth in the euro zone, ECB President Mario
Draghi said on Monday.
Speaking to the economic and monetary affairs committee of
the European parliament, Draghi said the euro zone central
bank's Governing Council "remains fully determined to counter
risks to the medium-term outlook for inflation".
"Therefore, we stand ready to use additional unconventional
instruments within our mandate, and alter the size and/or the
composition of our unconventional interventions should it become
necessary to further address risks of a too prolonged period of
low inflation," Draghi said.
Lower than expected demand last week for the ECB's first
offering of new long-term loans to banks, part of a stimulus
programme aimed increasing lending to companies within the bloc,
has raised expectations the ECB will eventually have to
undertake asset purchases with new money or quantitative easing.
