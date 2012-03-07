BRIEF-Banca Mediolanum FY net profit down 10 pct at EUR 393.5 mln, total FY dividend EUR 0.40/shr
* Dividend balance proposed: 24 eurocents per share (total for the year including the interim dividend already paid: 40 eurocents per share)
AMSTERDAM, March 7 Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said on Wednesday representation at the European Central Bank's board of triple-A rated countries was important when choosing board members.
"Although not linked to the vacancy of the Spanish person, the sentiment in the Netherlands is that for a balanced board it is important that there triple-A countries are sufficiently represented. That will play a role in our consideration," De Jager told Dutch parliament.
Luxembourg, which has a triple-A rating, Spain and Slovenia are in a three-horse race to replace Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo when the Spaniard leaves the ECB at the end of May. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Ron Askew)
* Dividend balance proposed: 24 eurocents per share (total for the year including the interim dividend already paid: 40 eurocents per share)
Feb 21 Canada's main stock index futures pointed to a higher start on Tuesday on strengthening oil prices, as OPEC aims for deeper output cuts directed at reining in a global fuel supply overhang.
* Decided on change in group structure. Through legal corporate separation, regulated banking and financial services business will be concentrated in one company and other brokerage and consulting services in other