NEW YORK, April 12 Germany, where the jobless rate was 6.7 percent in March, "is probably close to full employment today," European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Thursday.

Full employment is generally considered the lowest jobless rate at which inflation pressure is still muted. Germany's rate is at a post-reunification low, bucking the trend in other euro zone countries. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)