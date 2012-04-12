(Adds details)

NEW YORK, April 12 The global economic situation remains "extremely complicated" beyond the euro zone, a top European Central Bank official said on Thursday, adding he is "very worried" about U.S. public finances.

ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet, speaking at a New York conference, also said the recession revealed weakness in the design of the euro zone.

As for monetary policy, Praet said its purpose should not be to compensate for deeper issues and that times of crisis can put pressure on governments to take the appropriate measures.

"Monetary policy has often accommodated liquidity shocks; monetary policy is not there to accommodate institutional, fundamental or economic weaknesses," said Praet.

"Unfortunately, very often you do these measures and find consensus only in the worst environment," he said. "In a good environment, nobody has the interest. You see that also very clearly when conditions improve a little bit, the willingness to push through reforms goes down very quickly."

In response to a question on labor market differences between euro zone nations, Praet said Germany is probably close to full employment today.

Full employment is generally considered the lowest jobless rate at which inflation pressure is still muted. Germany's rate is at a post-reunification low of 6.7 percent, bucking the trend in other euro zone countries. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Leah Schnurr; Editing by Leslie Adler)