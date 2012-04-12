NEW YORK, April 12 The overall global economic situation remains "extremely complicated" beyond the euro zone, a top European Central Bank official said on Thursday, adding he is "very worried" about the situation of U.S. public finances.

ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet, speaking at a New York conference, also said that the recession revealed weakness in the design of the euro zone. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)