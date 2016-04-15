ATHENS, April 15 The European Central Bank has included European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) notes in its list of eligible securities for purchasing, an ECB spokesperson said on Friday.

"Up to 50 percent of the outstanding amount can be purchased as this is the limit applicable to securities issued by eligible international organisations," the spokesperson told Reuters.

Greek banks have more than 30 billion euros worth of EFSF notes, which they had not been allowed to sell in the market. The policy could help them make gains on the securities.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)