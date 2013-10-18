FRANKFURT Oct 18 The European Central Bank
disclosed on Friday the rules under which banks that are facing
temporary liquidity problems can get emergency liquidity
assistance (ELA) from their national central banks.
The facility played a crucial role during the financial
crisis in countries like Greece and Cyprus but the conditions
under which national central banks were allowed to distribute
ELA were not known to the public.
"In order to enhance the general understanding of the
Governing Council's role in the provision of emergency liquidity
assistance by national central banks, the Governing Council
decided on 16 October 2013 to make the related procedural rules
public," the ECB said.
The rules describe the steps to be taken and the information
required by the Governing Council so that it can assess whether
the provision of ELA interferes with the objectives and tasks of
the ECB, in which case the Council could restrict the
operations.
National central banks have to tell the ECB for example
which banks received ELA and how much and in which currency,
while also giving the reason for the transaction.
The cost and the risks stemming from ELA are carried by the
individual national central banks.
