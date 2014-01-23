FRANKFURT Jan 23 The European Union should make
a decision on the binding date for all bank transactions to go
through a new pan-European payment system as soon as possible to
reduce confusion among consumers and firms, the European Central
Bank said.
The Single European Payments Area (SEPA) project is aimed at
simplifying bank transfers and direct debit operations in the
EU.
It is seen unlocking economic growth by giving the bloc's
500 million consumers more choice by being able to shop across
borders more cheaply and easily, all from one bank account.
The new system was supposed to replace the existing national
systems starting Feb. 1, but the European Commission this month
proposed adding a six-month transition period to that deadline.
The ECB, which had earlier opposed an extension, said on
Thursday that the EU had to make up its mind quickly and end the
to-and-fro.
"It is therefore of the utmost importance to reinstate legal
certainty, reduce the confusion in the markets and provide them
with clear guidance about the deadline," the ECB said in a legal
opinion published on its website.
"These objectives can best be ensured by a fast adoption of
the proposed regulation," it said.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Susan Fenton)