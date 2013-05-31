By Marc Jones
LONDON May 31 The European Central Bank put
pressure on banks on Friday to stay in interbank lending
benchmarks Euribor and Eonia, after a recent spate of high
profile withdrawals which have put the future of the gauges in
doubt.
"The ECB strongly encourages banks to remain in, join or
re-join the reference rate panels in order to ensure an
appropriate level of participation, so that the reference rates
serve their purpose of adequately reflecting market
developments," the ECB said in a statement.
Trillions of euros worth of financial products, from home
mortgages to complex financial derivatives, are priced using
Euribor and Eonia and a complete unravelling
of the rates would be a major headache for the banking system.
LBBW and Helaba became the latest German lenders to pull out
of Euribor this week after the recent departures of big name
banks Rabobank, UBS and Citi.
The exodus has come as the credibility of the benchmarks has
been called into question by an inquiry into Libor-style
manipulation and the huge drop in lending during the financial
crisis as bank-to-bank trust has crumbled.
The Libor scandal toppled the leadership of Barclays
last year and has generated billions in fines. With the
European Commission expected to publish the findings of its
investigation into Euribor later in the year, the worry is that
more wrongdoing could be uncovered.
Euribor-EBF, the organisation that runs the lending rates,
had nobody available to comment on the ECB's support.
The Frankfurt-based central bank already helps calculate
Eonia and has been working with Euribor-EBF on new rates based
on transactions rather than the so-called 'estimates' that gave
banks the room to manipulate them for their own advantage.