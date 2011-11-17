FRANKFURT Nov 17 The European Central
Bank could effectively force troubled countries out of the euro
if it wanted to by refusing to accept their debt as collateral
in its lending operations, the head of the German debt agency
said on Thursday.
"If you look at the treaties, if I am not completely
mistaken there is no way to get out (of euro)," Carl Heinz
Daube, the managing director of the German finance agency said
during a panel discussion at euro finance week.
"But hypothetically one could think that the ECB might not
be willing any longer to take the sovereign bonds of one, two or
three or four countries, so this might mean technically they
might have to step out," he said.
He added that he didn't know if that would be the best
solution to the debt crisis but said that the euro zone had to
use a single powerful institution, and preferably one of its
existing ones, to tackle the troubles.
"We need some kind of institution which is powerful to
support the next steps."
"If you look at the perception of the market there is still
a lack of confidence and this is an indicator the solution might
not be looking the best."
"It might be the ECB, it might be the EFSF it might be the
ESM or something new," he said, stressing institutions like the
ECB had plenty of the powers needed.
