(Adds comments from ECB, eurozone national central banks)
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, July 23 (IFR) - Tradeweb Markets has won contracts
to supply its electronic trading platform to the European
Central Bank and national central banks across the eurozone for
the trading of a variety of securities, including European
government bonds.
Tradeweb will provide the central banks with a platform to
trade euro-denominated European government bonds, European
credit, supranationals and covered bonds, along with US
Treasuries, Japanese government bonds, US dollar supranationals
and US dollar and yen-denominated interest rate swaps.
The contracts were awarded following a tender process. The
ECB looked at various criteria, such as how broad the offering
was in terms of coverage and cost.
"This tender was conducted Eurosystem wide, so including
national central banks, including for their reserve management,"
said a spokesperson for the ECB.
The management of reserves is a decentralised activity, she
said.
The ECB itself only trades euro-denominated bonds, she
added. The inclusion of the other categories is primarily for
the benefit of the national central banks.
A lot of fixed income trading is still done over the phone,
but electronic trading platforms are more prevalent in the
sovereign bond sector.
An estimated 55% of sovereign trading is done
electronically, according to one official working for a trading
platform.
The main providers of electronic trading platforms are
Tradeweb, Bloomberg and MTS BondVision, said the official.
(Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Philip Wright and
Julian Baker)