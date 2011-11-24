LONDON Nov 24 Eurobonds will exist at some point in the future but are not suitable at the current time given insufficient integration among euro zone member states, European Central Bank Executive Board member Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo said.

"I think eurobonds will exist at some point, there is no doubt," he said in a Q&A following a lecture at Oxford University.

"But at this point in time they would not be commensurate with the degree of integration".

He said the European Commission is studying options for eurobonds and that there are many ways in which they could be designed. However, implementing them now would be a "quick fix".

"If you have the eurobonds without having the common governance that is effectively in control of national finances you are offering an easy way out to countries by socialising the debt."

He added that creating a central debt office for the euro zone would make sense and would provide a way to impose conditions on debt issuance.

"Even if one would not think about eurobonds it would make a lot of sense that when you share a common currency, issuance of debt goes through the same agency, so you can scale the maturities, the operations, the issuance and also you can enforce some conditionality". (Reporting by William James and Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Bernard Orr)