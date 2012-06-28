FRANKFURT, June 28 European Central Bank
policymaker Benoit Coeure called on Thursday for the euro zone's
permanent bailout fund to have the power to inject capital
directly into banks as part of a package of steps to tackle the
bloc's debt crisis.
"The adverse feedback loop between banks and sovereigns ...
can be broken by establishing a true financial union," Coeure
said in the text of a speech for delivery at a sovereign risk
forum in Rio de Janerio.
"In my view this includes the creation of a pan-euro area
deposit insurance fund and a pan-euro area bank resolution
framework, supported by a single supervisory system with
centralised decision-making," he added.
Spain and Cyprus have both had to seek bailouts to prop up
their banking sectors.
Giving the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the euro
zone's permanent bailout fund, the ability to inject capital
directly into banks "would also help to break the bank-sovereign
loop", Coeure said.
With European leaders beginning their latest summit deeply
divided over how to resolve the euro zone crisis, financial
markets have been looking to the ECB to take action. But ECB
policymakers have been putting the onus on governments to act.
Coeure said a path towards fiscal union "would provide a
sound 'fiscal pillar' on which the single currency could safely
rest" but added that national governments could not avoid
putting their own houses in order.
"A fiscal union can only come about once the participating
countries have successfully restored domestic fiscal
sustainability and solidified the conditions for long-term
growth," he said. "Joint debt issuance cannot be a substitute
for putting national fiscal houses in order and restoring
competitiveness.
Common funding instruments, or bonds, would probably require
joint control over national budgets, and they could only result
from further political integration, Coeure said, adding: "they
cannot precede it."
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)