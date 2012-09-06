FRANKFURT, Sept 6 The European Central Bank will waive seniority status on government bonds it buys under a new programme it agreed at Thursday's Governing Council meeting, ECB President Mario Draghi said.

The ECB assumed preferred creditor status in Greece's debt restructuring earlier this year, leaving private investors to suffer a writedown in the value of their Greek sovereign bond holdings while the paper it held was untouched.

Though the ECB has no preferred creditor status by law, the Greek precedent left investors fearing they could be hurt again if the ECB intervened elsewhere but insisted it be exempted from any writedown, leaving the private sector to take a bigger hit.

Bonds bought by the ECB under the new programme would be subject to "the same pari passu treatment" as similar bonds held by other investors, Draghi told a news conference after the ECB Council meeting.