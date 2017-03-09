FRANKFURT, March 9 The European Central Bank stands ready to respond to threats to the euro zone, but does not view its break-up as a serious risk, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

Asked about the possibility that the bloc might break apart, he told a post-policy-meeting news conference: "Frankly I don't see that. There are tensions but not anything that is that serious. In any event ... we are ready. The euro is irrevocable."

With nationalist forces seeming set to perform strongly in French and Dutch elections this spring, financial markets have started to price in the risk that the euro zone could fall apart.

"The euro is being perceived as being the pre-requisite of the single market. If there is no single market there is no European Union," Draghi added.

