FRANKFURT, March 9 The European Central Bank no
longer sees a risk of deflation in the euro zone, ECB President
Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
"There was a sentence that has been removed from my
introductory statement that used to say 'if warranted to achieve
its objective, the Governing Council will act using all the
instruments available within its mandate'," Draghi said,
referring to statements made after previous policy meetings.
"That's been removed, basically to signal that there is no
longer that sense of urgency in taking further actions ... that
was prompted by the risks of deflation. That was the assessment
of the Governing Council," Draghi told a news conference after
the ECB's policy meeting on Thursday.
Earlier, Draghi said the ECB had revised its 2017 inflation
forecast up to 1.7 percent from the 1.3 percent it saw in
December. Inflation in the 19-country euro zone rose into line
with the ECB's target of just under 2 percent in February after
years of undershooting.
