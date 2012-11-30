PARIS Nov 30 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said on Friday that the scale of the euro zone
crisis had demonstrated the dangers of allowing large current
account imbalances to build up within the single currency bloc.
"The crisis has made one thing absolutely clear: large
imbalances within the euro area can become a fundamental issue
for the stability of economic and monetary union," Draghi said
during a conference in Paris with top financial officials.
"It is inevitable that a union of sovereign states can
become fragile, to say the least, if some states are permanent
creditors and others are permanent debtors," Draghi said, noting
that there were now signs of improvement in reducing imbalances.