FRANKFURT Dec 6 The European Central Bank
slashed its forecasts for the euro zone economy on Thursday,
showing a contraction next year was very likely before a return
to growth in 2014.
The ECB cut its estimate of gross domestic product (GDP) for
next year to between a fall of 0.9 percent and growth of just
0.3 percent.
The bank also cut its forecast marginally for 2012, giving a
midpoint of -0.5 percent compared to -0.4 percent three months
ago.
It had previously forecast -0.4 percent to 1.4 percent for
2013, suggesting the economy was more likely to grow than
contract.
"Economic weakness in the euro zone is expected to extend
into next year," Draghi said. "A gradual recovery should start
later in 2013."
In their first forecasts for 2014, ECB staff forecast GDP
growth of 0.2 to 2.2 percent.
The December macroeconomic projections also lowered
forecasts for inflation next year to between 1.1 and 2.1 percent
from a previous forecast of 1.3-2.5 percent.