BERLIN, June 26 Central banks will continue generous liquidity policies for some time, Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret said on Wednesday, following comments this week that have sought to calm markets about the advent of tighter policy.

"We as central banks will continue for some time with our ample liquidity policies," Dombret told a conference in Berlin. "With that we can alleviate problems."

Some of the world's top central bankers, including European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, have sought to calm markets on the impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to slow its bond-buying stimulus, saying that an exit from loose policy was still "distant".