By Balazs Koranyi
FRANKFURT, Nov 11 The world's top two central
banks accept they will face periodic market jolts as they move
in opposite policy directions, senior officials say, with such
risks inevitable given the hugely differing fortunes of the U.S.
and European economies.
The European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve - which
appear poised respectively to ease and tighten monetary policy -
talk to each other regularly but do not coordinate policy or try
to guess what the other may do next, the central bankers say.
The banks' strategy is to factor in financial market moves
that may result from their divergent paths without trying to
counter them through monetary policy, they say.
The ECB surprised markets last month by raising the prospect
of easing as soon as December. By contrast, with the U.S.
economy in a buoyant state, the Fed delivered an unexpectedly
hawkish message, boosting the chance that it will raise rates
next month after keeping them near zero for almost seven years.
Together, these signals sent the euro down by more
than 5 percent against the dollar in a matter of weeks, and this
is unlikely to be last sharp market move as a number of leading
central banks act.
A Fed increase is likely to be followed by the Bank of
England sometime next year as the British recovery gathers
strength. But growth is anaemic in the euro zone and slowing
sharply in China, where the People's Bank of China is already
easing policy. The Bank of Japan and the Reserve Bank of
Australia have also both flagged the potential for more easing.
"Now we are going to enter a period of divergence," an ECB
Governing Council member said. "We're going into this with our
eyes open. It reflects the different stages in the cycle on
different continents."
ECB Governing Council member Ardo Hansson also argues that
such divergences are a fact of life.
"The monetary policy of other jurisdictions is an external
factor that we can't influence. It's like the weather, we factor
it in but it's a given," Hansson said. "It of course matters,
it's like the exchange rate, it has an impact as a policy
variable so you factor it into the outlook."
Another Governing Council member, who asked not to be named,
said the euro's exchange rate had not been widely discussed at
previous ECB policy meetings, and there had been no attempt to
manage currency rates.
Citigroup estimates markets have priced in 115 basis points
of Fed rate increases between January 2016 and January 2018.
Anything more than this very gradual course could cause some
upset.
"The risk is if the Fed lift-off is quicker than now
expected ... that could significantly increase market volatility
and make it difficult for us to shrug off the Fed," a third
Governing Council member said.
YELLEN'S COMMITTEE STYLE
Sources close to the Fed said U.S. central bankers are
reluctant to discuss policy with others because its upcoming
decisions are far less certain under Fed chief Janet Yellen's
committee style of decision-making. Officials also fear the
consequences of making or discussing policy behind closed doors
with foreign counterparts, the sources said.
The Fed also factors exchange rate movements into its
decisions. However, most U.S. foreign trade is invoiced in
dollars, so the currency's impact on the real economy is much
less direct than in the euro zone, and complaints from U.S.
exporters about the dollar's strength have been muted.
Nevertheless, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said the economy
was feeling the dollar effect, which has already tightened
monetary conditions somewhat. "We have seen about 15 percent
broad real appreciation in the exchange rate over the past year,
which is a drag on prices and exports," she said.
"We've already seen by that measure some material tightening
in the United States," Brainard said on a recent visit to
Frankfurt, Germany's financial capital and home to the ECB.
Still, the United States is approaching full employment, a
factor that warrants a rate increase regardless of what the ECB
does. Also, the Fed has long prepared markets for the move, so
hesitation would be more damaging than acting.
"If you wait too long, you might end up having to raise
rates at a faster pace than you want," said a Bank of Japan
policymaker who asked not to be named. "That may be more
disruptive for markets than kicking off the rate hike circle
early."
Fed and ECB officials talk regularly on the sidelines of
Bank of International Settlements and G30 meetings but mostly to
explain and discuss what is already public information, sources
said.
The conversations are often held by Fed Vice Chairman
Stanley Fischer and ECB Board member Benoit Coeure, central
banking sources said.
ECB President Mario Draghi is also known to have a personal
relationship with Fischer, his professor at the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology in the 1970s.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan says central
banks should be talking to each other a lot more than they do
now. Often their policies are counterproductive, especially when
too many banks are easing at the same time and trying to reduce
the value of their currencies, he says.
"You may try to depreciate your currency but (what) if
somebody (else) is also depreciating their currency?" he said.
"We can't all depreciate against each other, therefore the net
effect will be limited."
The price of inaction can also be high. "If you stop doing
it, your exchange rate appreciates significantly and you get
burnt on the way up if it gets really strong," he said. "We may
need more global, not so much coordination, but collective
action."
(Additional reporting by John O'Donnell in Frankfurt, Paul
Taylor in Brussels, Leika Kihara in Tokyo, Jonathan Spicer in
Washington and Andy Bruce in London; editing by David Stamp)