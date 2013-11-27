FRANKFURT Nov 27 Regulators should look closer at how banks earn money from fees, rather than from investment and trading, to see whether fee income is as safe and steady as it seems, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday.

Commission income can suffer swings, too, and needs further study to see how it might fit into stress tests designed to see how banks stand up to extreme economic conditions, the European Central Bank said in its Financial Stability Review.

"Fee and commission income provides a good source of relative stability in generating profitability through turbulent times," the report said. "At the same time (it) is also impacted by the cyclicality of general economic activity and is related to changes in banks' other income components."

Regulatory changes have largely forced banks to abandon volatile proprietary trading activities and curtailed their ability to hold risky assets. The result has made some banks more like utilities, with earnings coming from asset management, fee and advisory income and interest from lending.

But the ECB said fee and commission income needed further examination to understand how it reacts to economic swings so that it may contribute to stress tests.

European authorities will next year stage a series of exercises to test the ability of its lenders to withstand a future crisis without resorting to taxpayer-funded bailouts.

The tests are billed as the most rigorous assessments the banks have ever had, designed to remove doubts about their health after botched EU stress tests in 2010 and 2011 which failed to reveal major problems at some lenders.

ECB policymakers have said the coming round is the last chance to instil confidence in the currency bloc's banking sector. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins)