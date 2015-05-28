FRANKFURT May 28 A sharp sell-off in financial markets that derails the euro zone's economic recovery is the biggest risk to the bloc's financial stability, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Thursday.

Constancio made the comments as the central bank published its latest financial stability report which flagged four main concerns that also included pressures on banks and insurers from record low interest rates and a growth of other lesser- controlled parts of the banking system.

(For full report click here) (Reporting by John O'Donnell, writing by Marc Jones in London)