FRANKFURT Dec 19 The European Central Bank warned on Monday risks to financial stability in the euro zone have increased considerably in the second half of this year, pointing most prominently to concern about growing contagion effects from the debt crisis, and bank funding strains.

The 17-country bloc's central bank said that, in the worst case, there could be a return to a global recession, which in turn would hit the already-weak banks. It said the risk of two large banks defaulting withing the next year had risen to the highest level in the measure's four-year history.

In its twice-yearly Financial Stability Report, the ECB said

"the sovereign risk crisis and its interplay with the banking sector worsened in an environment of weakening macroeconomic growth prospects".

"Ultimately, the transmission of tensions among sovereigns, across banks and between the two intensified to take on systemic crisis proportions not witnessed since the collapse of Lehman Brothers three years ago," the report said.

The ECB singled out four main risks: the potential for a further intensification of contagion, market funding strains, an increase in credit risks for banks in combination with the economic slowdown, and an abrupt unwinding of global imbalances.

The ECB reiterated its criticism of politicians' slow response to the crisis, saying it had made things worse. "A bumpy ratification process appears to have contributed to additional market uncertainties," the ECB said in its report.

At their latest summit earlier this month, European Union leaders agreed to draft a new treaty for deeper integration in the euro zone, lend up to 200 billion euros to the International Monetary Fund to help it aid euro zone strugglers, and bring forward the launch of the permanent European Stability Mechanism rescue fund by one year to mid-2012.

Calls for ECB support have grown louder as the euro zone debt crisis has spread to the bloc's third and fourth largest economies, Italy and Spain. Investors have reduced their holdings of euro zone government debt amid growing uncertainty about the currency's future, pushing up borrowing costs.

"The possibility that more euro area sovereigns will, as a consequence, face difficulties in refinancing their debt remains among the most pressing risks to euro area financial stability," the ECB said.

"A swift and complete implementation of the (summit) measures ... would mitigate this risk considerably."

The ECB is increasingly worried about the impact of the debt crisis on banks and highlighted that the chances of two large banks collapsing at the same time was bigger than at any point since the measure was introduced - before Lehman collapsed.

"The increase over the last six months in the probability of two or more LCBGs (large corporate banking groups) defaulting has been sharper and larger than in the past, pushing this measure of systemic risk to heights not observed since its inception in 2007," the report stated.

Regulators, central bankers and policymakers are fretting about a credit crunch, with banks curbing loans to households and companies as they try to meet new capital requirements by shrinking loans to customers, cutting payouts or selling assets.

To ease pressure on banks, the ECB has cut interest rates by 25 basis points to a record low of 1.0 percent, eased collateral rules, announced ultra-long three year liquidity operations, instituted full allotment policy in all its tenders, and cut the required reserves ratio.

The ECB warned that some euro zone banks had become addicted to central bank funds, and could face "significant challenges" reducing this dependence.

Banking authorities must now make sure a credit crunch will be avoided, the ECB added.

"The term-funding needs of the euro area financial sector remain challenging, and the situation could become more difficult," the central bank said.

"National supervisors need to ensure that banks' recapitalisation plans ... do not lead mainly to unwelcome pro-cyclical deleveraging involving significant constraints on the flow of credit to the real economy."

Tight access to wholesale funding markets could also force banks to cut their lending, the report said. (Additional reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Marc Jones; Editing by Catherine Evans)