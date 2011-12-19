By Eva Kuehnen
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Dec 19 The European Central
Bank warned on Monday risks to financial stability in the euro
zone have increased considerably in the second half of this
year, pointing most prominently to concern about growing
contagion effects from the debt crisis, and bank funding
strains.
The 17-country bloc's central bank said that, in the worst
case, there could be a return to a global recession, which in
turn would hit the already-weak banks. It said the risk of two
large banks defaulting withing the next year had risen to the
highest level in the measure's four-year history.
In its twice-yearly Financial Stability Report, the ECB said
"the sovereign risk crisis and its interplay with the
banking sector worsened in an environment of weakening
macroeconomic growth prospects".
"Ultimately, the transmission of tensions among sovereigns,
across banks and between the two intensified to take on systemic
crisis proportions not witnessed since the collapse of Lehman
Brothers three years ago," the report said.
The ECB singled out four main risks: the potential for a
further intensification of contagion, market funding strains, an
increase in credit risks for banks in combination with the
economic slowdown, and an abrupt unwinding of global imbalances.
The ECB reiterated its criticism of politicians' slow
response to the crisis, saying it had made things worse. "A
bumpy ratification process appears to have contributed to
additional market uncertainties," the ECB said in its report.
At their latest summit earlier this month, European Union
leaders agreed to draft a new treaty for deeper integration in
the euro zone, lend up to 200 billion euros to the International
Monetary Fund to help it aid euro zone strugglers, and bring
forward the launch of the permanent European Stability Mechanism
rescue fund by one year to mid-2012.
Calls for ECB support have grown louder as the euro zone
debt crisis has spread to the bloc's third and fourth largest
economies, Italy and Spain. Investors have reduced their
holdings of euro zone government debt amid growing uncertainty
about the currency's future, pushing up borrowing costs.
"The possibility that more euro area sovereigns will, as a
consequence, face difficulties in refinancing their debt remains
among the most pressing risks to euro area financial stability,"
the ECB said.
"A swift and complete implementation of the (summit)
measures ... would mitigate this risk considerably."
The ECB is increasingly worried about the impact of the debt
crisis on banks and highlighted that the chances of two large
banks collapsing at the same time was bigger than at any point
since the measure was introduced - before Lehman collapsed.
"The increase over the last six months in the probability of
two or more LCBGs (large corporate banking groups) defaulting
has been sharper and larger than in the past, pushing this
measure of systemic risk to heights not observed since its
inception in 2007," the report stated.
Regulators, central bankers and policymakers are fretting
about a credit crunch, with banks curbing loans to households
and companies as they try to meet new capital requirements by
shrinking loans to customers, cutting payouts or selling assets.
To ease pressure on banks, the ECB has cut interest rates by
25 basis points to a record low of 1.0 percent, eased collateral
rules, announced ultra-long three year liquidity operations,
instituted full allotment policy in all its tenders, and cut the
required reserves ratio.
The ECB warned that some euro zone banks had become addicted
to central bank funds, and could face "significant challenges"
reducing this dependence.
Banking authorities must now make sure a credit crunch will
be avoided, the ECB added.
"The term-funding needs of the euro area financial sector
remain challenging, and the situation could become more
difficult," the central bank said.
"National supervisors need to ensure that banks'
recapitalisation plans ... do not lead mainly to unwelcome
pro-cyclical deleveraging involving significant constraints on
the flow of credit to the real economy."
Tight access to wholesale funding markets could also force
banks to cut their lending, the report said.
(Additional reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Marc Jones;
Editing by Catherine Evans)