BRIEF-Moody's says demonetization in India adds to short-term adjustment pressure on NBFC's
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
FRANKFURT, April 11 European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday that the stronger the euro exchange rate, the more need there would be for a more accommodative monetary policy stance.
Talking to Bloomberg television, Coeure stressed that the foreign exchange rate was not a policy target for the ECB, though the central bank did take its impact on inflation into account.
"The level of the euro is important in our monetary policy making. Why is it important? Because it impacts on inflation and we have an inflation mandate," Coeure said.
"The stronger the euro, the more need for monetary accommodation." (Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Paul Carrel)
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
WASHINGTON, March 20 Congressional Republicans recrafted their Obamacare replacement bill on Monday in hopes of satisfying critics as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to promote his first major legislative initiative on Capitol Hill.
JAKARTA, March 21 Southeast Asia's biggest economy this month is winding up one of world's most successful tax amnesties, with at least 745,000 taxpayers declaring more than $330 billion of assets so far.