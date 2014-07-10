UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
FRANKFURT, July 10 Credit costs for securities financing and derivatives transactions were little changed in the three months to the end of May, a European Central Bank survey released on Thursday showed.
The ECB's June survey of credit terms and conditions in euro-denominated securities financing and over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives markets showed that:
* Price terms remained almost unchanged for most counter-party types except hedge funds.
* Non-price credit terms eased for banks, dealers and hedge funds, but on balance remained basically unchanged for other counterparty types.
* Credit terms for funding that is collateralised by euro-denominated securities eased further for many types of collateral, albeit to a lesser extent than during the previous reference period.
"The survey suggests that, across the entire range of securities financing and over-the-counter derivatives transactions, offered price terms (such as financing rates/spreads) on balance remained almost unchanged over the three-month reference period ending in May 2014," the ECB said in a statement.
To revive a sluggish euro zone, the ECB cut interest rates to record lows in June and introduced a series of measures to pump money into the economy.
The ECB survey collected information on changes between March 2014 and May 2014. The results are based on responses from a panel of 28 large banks, comprising 13 euro area banks and 15 banks with head offices outside the euro area.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Larry King)
