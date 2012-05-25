(Corrects currency in fourth and fifth paragraphs to dollars
* Banks made funding progress in Q1 but more needed
* Banks need to lessen link to sovereign risk
By Helene Durand
MILAN, May 25 (IFR) - Banks needs to take further steps to
restructure their market funding, ECB advisor and previous
director-general for market operations Francesco Papadia told an
ICMA panel in Milan on Friday.
Talking in a personal capacity, Papadia said six steps
needed to be taken in order for the sovereign crisis to come to
an end. "For the market to get out of the crisis, one of the
things we need to see is the banks that need recapitalisation
being recapitalised as well as a restructuring of their capital
markets funding."
"Banks made some progress in the first quarter in accessing
capital markets but this is not enough and more needs to be
done," he said.
European banks made strong headway in raising funding in
senior and secured markets in the first quarter. According to
Thomson Reuters data, over USD300bn equivalent was borrowed by
banks in the global markets.
However, a flare up in the sovereign crisis and renewed
volatility has meant that volumes have dropped off dramatically
to USD90bn equivalent and spreads have spiked up again with the
Markit senior iTraxx reaching levels not seen since the end of
last year.
This renewed volatility has brought into focus the linkage
between banks and sovereigns which Papadia said needed to be
broken.
"There is a need to lessen the link between banks and
sovereigns," he said.
Euro-wide deposit scheme
His view was echoed by Stefano Del Punta, head of Treasury
at Intesa Sanpaolo. "The frustrating part of this job is no
matter what you do to build up capital cushions and liquidity
buffer to show the market you are bullet proof, you are trapped
in sovereign risk when you try to go out and fund," he said.
"It is frustrating when you are trying to be regarded as
solid."
Del Punta argues that a supranational deposit scheme could
go some way in helping achieve some degree of separation between
the banks and the sovereigns.
"A supranational deposit scheme is a step in the right
direction since banks operate in a single capital market," he
said.
This option has been discussed at recent EU summit following
reports of an acceleration of deposit outflows from the Greek
banks which have declined by 24% in the last two years according
to Barclays research.
Meanwhile, Papadia stood by the ECB's decision to provide
extraordinary liquidity to the banks to the tune of EUR1trn
through the two LTRO.
"To argue that the more funding is provided by central
banks, the less banks need to fund is a fallacy," he said. "We
saw a renewed ability of banks to borrow in senior and secured
formats just after the LTRO which doesn't fit with this lump of
funding concept," he said. "The LTRO brought the market back to
normality and made banks more willing to lend and avoided a bank
becoming insolvent because of liquidity."
(Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)