(Corrects currency in fourth and fifth paragraphs to dollars from euros, and removes extraneous word "further" in first paragraph)

* Banks made funding progress in Q1 but more needed

* Banks need to lessen link to sovereign risk

By Helene Durand

MILAN, May 25 (IFR) - Banks needs to take further steps to restructure their market funding, ECB advisor and previous director-general for market operations Francesco Papadia told an ICMA panel in Milan on Friday.

Talking in a personal capacity, Papadia said six steps needed to be taken in order for the sovereign crisis to come to an end. "For the market to get out of the crisis, one of the things we need to see is the banks that need recapitalisation being recapitalised as well as a restructuring of their capital markets funding."

"Banks made some progress in the first quarter in accessing capital markets but this is not enough and more needs to be done," he said.

European banks made strong headway in raising funding in senior and secured markets in the first quarter. According to Thomson Reuters data, over USD300bn equivalent was borrowed by banks in the global markets.

However, a flare up in the sovereign crisis and renewed volatility has meant that volumes have dropped off dramatically to USD90bn equivalent and spreads have spiked up again with the Markit senior iTraxx reaching levels not seen since the end of last year.

This renewed volatility has brought into focus the linkage between banks and sovereigns which Papadia said needed to be broken.

"There is a need to lessen the link between banks and sovereigns," he said.

Euro-wide deposit scheme

His view was echoed by Stefano Del Punta, head of Treasury at Intesa Sanpaolo. "The frustrating part of this job is no matter what you do to build up capital cushions and liquidity buffer to show the market you are bullet proof, you are trapped in sovereign risk when you try to go out and fund," he said.

"It is frustrating when you are trying to be regarded as solid."

Del Punta argues that a supranational deposit scheme could go some way in helping achieve some degree of separation between the banks and the sovereigns.

"A supranational deposit scheme is a step in the right direction since banks operate in a single capital market," he said.

This option has been discussed at recent EU summit following reports of an acceleration of deposit outflows from the Greek banks which have declined by 24% in the last two years according to Barclays research.

Meanwhile, Papadia stood by the ECB's decision to provide extraordinary liquidity to the banks to the tune of EUR1trn through the two LTRO.

"To argue that the more funding is provided by central banks, the less banks need to fund is a fallacy," he said. "We saw a renewed ability of banks to borrow in senior and secured formats just after the LTRO which doesn't fit with this lump of funding concept," he said. "The LTRO brought the market back to normality and made banks more willing to lend and avoided a bank becoming insolvent because of liquidity."

(Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)