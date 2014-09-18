(Corrects UniCredit figure in third paragraph to 7.75 bln euros
from 7.77 billion euros)
MILAN, Sept 18 Ten Italian banks including
Italy's top three lenders Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit
and Monte dei Paschi di Siena took a
combined 23 billion euros ($30 billion) in cheap funds the
European Central Bank offered on Thursday, data compiled by
Reuters show.
The amount represents around 28 percent of the total 82.6
billion euros in new four-year loans the ECB handed to 225 euro
zone lenders in a bid to stave off price deflation and revive
the ailing euro zone economy.
A breakdown by bank shows UniCredit took 7.75 billion euros;
Intesa 4 billion euros; Monte dei Paschi 3 billion euros;
Iccrea Banca 2.24 billion, on behalf of 190 small cooperative
lenders; Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna 2 billion euros;
Banco Popolare and Credito Valtellinese 1
billion euros each; Credem 735 million euros; Carige
700 million euros; Mediobanca 570 million
euros.
Ubi, Popolare Milano and Popolare Vicenza
told reuters they had not requested any ECB funds. Popolare
Sondrio and Veneto Banca declimned to provide a
figure.
The 15 banks contacted by Reuters are those that are being
scrutinised by the ECB as part of a health check of European
lenders.
(1 US dollar = 0.7767 euro)
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Elvira Pollina)