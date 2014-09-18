(Corrects UniCredit figure in third paragraph to 7.75 bln euros from 7.77 billion euros)

MILAN, Sept 18 Ten Italian banks including Italy's top three lenders Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit and Monte dei Paschi di Siena took a combined 23 billion euros ($30 billion) in cheap funds the European Central Bank offered on Thursday, data compiled by Reuters show.

The amount represents around 28 percent of the total 82.6 billion euros in new four-year loans the ECB handed to 225 euro zone lenders in a bid to stave off price deflation and revive the ailing euro zone economy.

A breakdown by bank shows UniCredit took 7.75 billion euros; Intesa 4 billion euros; Monte dei Paschi 3 billion euros; Iccrea Banca 2.24 billion, on behalf of 190 small cooperative lenders; Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna 2 billion euros; Banco Popolare and Credito Valtellinese 1 billion euros each; Credem 735 million euros; Carige 700 million euros; Mediobanca 570 million euros.

Ubi, Popolare Milano and Popolare Vicenza told reuters they had not requested any ECB funds. Popolare Sondrio and Veneto Banca declimned to provide a figure.

The 15 banks contacted by Reuters are those that are being scrutinised by the ECB as part of a health check of European lenders.

(1 US dollar = 0.7767 euro) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Elvira Pollina)