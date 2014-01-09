(Adds analyst expectations)
MILAN Jan 9 Italian banks repaid 11.2 billion
euros in longer-term loans received from the European Central
Bank in December but increased their reliance on funding
provided by the ECB as they borrowed more at its main
refinancing operations.
Overall ECB funding to Italian banks last month stood at
235.9 billion euros ($321 billion), an increase of 8.2 billion
euros from November, Bank of Italy data showed on Thursday.
Italian lenders had 22.2 billion euros in funds borrowed at
the standard ECB tenders, sharply up from 2.8 billion euros a
month earlier.
The outstanding amount of longer-term ECB loans held by
Italian banks fell to 213.7 billion euros in December from 224.9
billion euros in November.
Analysts had said Italian banks may step up repayments of
longer-term ECB loans in December as they reduced their holdings
of domestic government bonds ahead of a year-end deadline for
balance-sheet data the ECB will use in an asset review of the
banking sector.
Analysts had said they expected some Italian banks not to
reinvest redemption flows from 20 billion euros of fixed-rate
Italian bonds maturing in December and instead to repay ECB
loans used to invest in sovereign debt.
Between late 2011 and early 2012 Italian banks borrowed a
total of 255 billion euros in three-year ECB funds that must be
returned at the beginning of 2015.
Those funds have been largely used to invest in domestic
government bonds, bringing total holdings to around 400 billion
euros. ($1 = 0.7353 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini and
Gareth Jones)