By John O'Donnell and Daniel Flynn
BRUSSELS, Nov 29 Germany made a pitch on
Tuesday to have its candidate take the job of chief economic
adviser at the European Central Bank, hoping to head off a
French contender who some economists see as more qualified for
the post.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said his deputy,
Joerg Asmussen, was the ideal candidate to take charge of the
ECB's economic portfolio when he joins the central bank early
next year, a job that could be central in shaping the bank's
response to the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
The post of chief economic adviser is one of the most
important at the central bank, recommending to the governing
council at what level to set interest rates.
"You don't give up such a good man easily," Schaeuble told
reporters ahead of a meeting of euro zone ministers.
"We take it that he is the best person for the position that
Stark had," Schaeuble said, indicating that he expected Asmussen
to fill Juergen Stark's post as ECB chief economic adviser.
But there appeared to be disquiet in France that Schaeuble
was staking a claim to the post for Germany, and Schaeuble and
his French counterpart, Francois Baroin, later issued a
statement saying they respected the ECB's independence.
"We trust that (ECB President) Mario Draghi and the
executive board will decide what is best for the ECB, in full
compliance with its mandate," they said.
The race to fill the position comes amid a tussle between
Paris and Berlin over the ECB's role in tackling the euro zone
crisis, with France wanting more aggressive action in buying
national bonds but Germany reluctant for the ECB to do more.
Asmussen could be a formidable force in the role if he were
to ally himself with Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, a
hardline opponent of giving the central bank a freer rein in
buying bonds.
The two studied together at university under Axel Weber, the
previous Bundesbank president and an outspoken opponent of ECB
bond buying.
Asmussen is set to take one of two free places on the ECB's
six-member executive board. For the other, France has put
forward Benoit Coeure, the chief economist in its treasury,
widely regarded as one of the country's best financial minds.
Unlike previous chief economists Stark and Otmar Issing,
Asmussen does not have a doctorate. Were he to get the job as
chief economic adviser it would be a departure from having an
academic heavyweight in the role.
SLAP IN FACE
"It would be a slap in the face for Germany not to get it,"
said one official. "It's an important job because the person is
seen as a guardian of stability -- there is a lot of Bundesbank
DNA in the ECB."
While France may covet the influential post, a French
treasury official played down ambitions for Coeure, a former
economics professor at an elite French university.
"France is making no demands about Benoit's role at the
ECB," said the official, who declined to be identified. "It's up
to (ECB President) Mario Draghi to choose."
Coeure is viewed as a monetary policy pragmatist by
colleagues.
In the French tradition of central banking, he is believed
to regard monetary policy as subservient to the needs of the
economy. He is also regarded as being open to more
unconventional measures to keep monetary policy channels open.
Schaeuble said Asmussen was well qualified, having worked in
the finance ministry in charge of European and international
issues.
Stark announced his resignation in September, citing
personal reasons, but sources have said his unhappiness over the
ECB's decision to buy government bonds on the secondary market
was the real reason for his resignation.
The exit of Italian Lorenzo Bini Smaghi from the executive
board marks the loss of another experienced policymaker from the
ECB this year, following the departure of Jean-Claude Trichet
and Germany's Axel Weber.
They are being replaced by younger policymakers who have
less central bank experience overall, although the newcomers
appear to have a somewhat more flexible approach, which some
analysts and economists say could make the ECB more pragmatic.
