FRANKFURT Jan 27 Germany's banking sector is
facing intensifying competition that could significantly reduce
the sector's earnings, requiring lenders to adjust their
business models, a top European Central Bank policy maker said
on Wednesday.
"Intensified competition within an environment of low
interest rates over a longer time period could markedly reduce
earnings in the future," ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch
said. "In the light of lower interest margins, the traditional
business models should be put under scrutiny."
Mersch added that while Germany's banks are in a better
position than some rivals, thanks to Germany's solid economic
growth, big banks are hardly recording any profit growth, an
indicator that costs need to be adjusted.
"Given the large capital buffer, even if earnings decline
significantly, depending on future interest rate developments
and German banks' willingness to adjust, I presume that there
are no noteworthy risks to financial stability in this country
right now," Mersch added.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John O'Donnell)