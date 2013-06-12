* German court considers ECB bond-buy scheme that calmed
crisis
* ECB says its mandate does not need changing
* Bundesbank chief say limits would ensure stability,
credibility
KARLSRUHE, Germany, June 12 The European Central
Bank defended itself in a German court on Wednesday against
suggestions that its role should be more limited, clashing with
Germany's Bundesbank over its main tool in calming the euro
crisis.
ECB executive board member Joerg Asmussen and Bundesbank
chief Jens Weidmann disagreed at a Constitutional Court hearing
into the ECB's bond-buying plan on whether ECB powers should be
redefined - with Asmussen warning it would open a Pandora's Box.
When court president Andreas Vosskuhle asked the Bundesbank
president if it would be a "sensible strategy" to regulate the
ECB's mandate via German law, Weidmann said this was why he
opposed the ECB's Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) scheme,
the programme to buy bonds in certain circumstances of
struggling euro zone members.
"I am concerned that, in the end, long-term problems could
be the result," he said, citing risks to stability.
Sources close to the German government, which endorses the
ECB's most effective response to the euro crisis, voiced concern
that the court might try to get the ECB's mandate updated and
demand that it be renegotiated with Berlin's partners.
More than 35,000 Germans have filed complaints that the ECB
plan to buy up the debt of stricken euro zone member states
violates their constitution. Germany's conservative chancellor,
Angela Merkel, has vigorously defended the ECB scheme.
ECB chief Mario Draghi announced the plan last year to fend
off speculation the 17-member euro zone could collapse under the
weight of the debt crisis. He has called it "probably the most
successful monetary policy measure undertaken in recent time".
The court case, which is not likely to produce a verdict
until after Germany's election in September, set the stage for a
rare public dispute between European Union central bankers. The
Bundesbank president sits on the ECB's governing council.
Weidmann and Asmussen studied in Bonn and worked together on
Berlin's response to the financial crisis in their last jobs as
advisers to Merkel's government. They sat together and chatted
on both days of the hearing, despite defending opposite corners.
Asmussen, speaking before Weidmann, was asked if the ECB
would be too limited by a legal definition of what is allowed
under its bond-buying plan. He observed dryly that only Germans
were concerned with this. The mandate of the ECB, set up in
1998, was largely modelled on the Bundesbank.
"But if you want to discuss Article 123 of the EU Treaty
(which prohibits state financing via monetary policy), then
there will be a broad discussion what else could be changed,
even in terms of the mandate of the central bank," he warned.
PRINTING MONEY?
Critics of the OMT argue that it violates the ECB's mandate
of achieving price stability and amounts to illegal back-door
financing of struggling euro zone governments.
The court cannot revoke the ECB scheme but, in considering
whether it violates the German parliament's right to control the
budget, it could block German participation or challenge certain
aspects of the programme, such as its "unlimited" nature.
This could wreck the effectiveness of the OMT, which has
worked largely by giving investors the confidence to buy bonds,
safe in the knowledge the ECB would intervene on the secondary
market if any government were at serious risk of defaulting.
In earlier rulings the court has approved euro zone bailout
schemes while insisting that the Bundestag, or lower house of
parliament, be consulted more fully.
The euro zone crisis has subsided significantly since Draghi
first sent signals about the scheme, promising in a speech in
London last July to do "whatever it takes" to save the euro.
Asmussen's fellow ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure
warned at a conference in Berlin that the ECB's independence was
being put "under strain", adding: "We don't have to change the
mandate, we don't have to change the objectives."
Weidmann fears that the bond-buying programme removes part
of the incentive for euro zone states to reform their economies
and could undermine the credibility of the ECB.
He has denounced it as tantamount to printing money - a
taboo in Germany, where inflation fears still run deep nearly a
century after runaway prices under the Weimar Republic
devastated the economy, which helped the Nazis rise to power.
Germany's best-known economist Hans-Werner Sinn, head of the
Ifo Institute in Munich and a long-standing critic of bailouts
for countries like Greece, questioned Asmussen's attempt to
convince the court the debt-buying plan was limited in scope.
Asmussen said that while making the OMT "unlimited" was
crucial for convincing markets of the ECB's determination to
save the euro, it was "effectively limited" by the fact that it
is restricted to bonds with a short maturity.
Analysts say this refers to about 524 billion euros ($695
billion) of outstanding short-term debt of Italy, Spain,
Portugal and Ireland.
But Sinn, also giving expert evidence before the eight
judges in Karlsruhe, argued that as all longer bonds would at
some point have maturities of under four years, it could amount
to up to 2 trillion euros for current crisis countries.
One of the questions before the court is whether it has
jurisdiction over the ECB, which is bound by EU law. It could
defer the case to the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg,
which legal experts believe is much more likely to give a green
light to the OMT.