BERLIN, March 13 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
will meet European Central Bank President Mario Draghi in Berlin
next Tuesday for talks on the euro zone, a government spokesman
said on Friday.
"That is a routine exchange on current issues of the euro
zone," Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular
government news conference. He declined to give further details.
The ECB began a policy of printing money to buy sovereign
bonds, or quantitative easing, on Monday with a view to
supporting growth and lifting euro zone inflation from below
zero up towards its target of just under 2 percent.
