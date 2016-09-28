BERLIN, Sept 28 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi on Wednesday urged German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble and his euro zone colleagues to take measures to
support sustainable growth, participants in a meeting between
the ECB chief and German lawmakers told Reuters.
Draghi said fiscal measures and structural reforms geared
towards boosting growth were necessary in order to end an era of
low interest rates.
The ECB's low interest rate policy has been widely
criticised in Germany.
