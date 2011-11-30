BERLIN Nov 30 Germany will support European Central Bank Mario Draghi's decision on who should be named chief economist, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said on Wednesday. France and Germany have put forward candidates for the post.

"The German government has nominated its candidate, Joerg Asmussen. But the decision is now up to ECB, or rather Mr. Draghi, and we will support whichever decision he makes because we as Germany have a strong interest in a well-functioning ECB," Steffen Seibert said.

France has put forward Benoit Coeure, the chief economist in its treasury, as a contender for the job to succeed ECB Chief Economist Juergen Stark, a German.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday his deputy, Joerg Asmussen, was the ideal candidate to take charge of the ECB's economic portfolio when he joins the central bank early next year.

The post of chief economic adviser is one of the most important at the central bank, recommending to the governing council at what level to set interest rates.

"It is the wish of the German federal government that the ECB and especially Mario Draghi now makes a decision that is in the best interest of the ECB," government spokesman Seibert said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)