BERLIN, June 11 Germany's Angela Merkel said on
Wednesday the European Central Bank's decisions to cut interest
rates to record lows and pump money into the sluggish euro zone
economy showed that the crisis in the European Union's single
currency area was not yet over.
"We can see from the latest (ECB) measures that we have not
entirely overcome the European financial crisis," the chancellor
said in response to a question about whether she shared
concerns in Germany that the ECB's rate decision could hurt
savers and threaten the economy.
Merkel, who held talks with ECB President Mario Draghi in
Berlin earlier on Wednesday, added that it was therefore
important that European countries press ahead with reforms.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Andreas Rinke; Writing by Stephen
Brown; Editing by Madeline Chambers)