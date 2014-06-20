(Repeating to additional subscribers)

LUXEMBOURG, June 20 There is no need to discuss further measures by the European Central Bank to accelerate dangerously low inflation in the euro zone before the steps already announced have a chance to take effects, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said.

The ECB earlier this month cut interest rates to record lows, launched a series of measures to pump money into the sluggish euro zone economy, and pledged to do more if needed to fight off the risk of Japan-like deflation.

"The ECB has taken its decision. That can have its effect now. Therefore we don't need a debate now that can be misunderstood to mean further measures are necessary," Schaeuble told a news conference after a meeting of EU finance ministers.

He added that, if anything, there was too much liquidity in the system. (Reporting By Annika Breidthardt, writing by Jan Strupczewski)