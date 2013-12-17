TREASURIES-Two-year yields hit highest since 2009 on March rate hike bets

* U.S. 2-year yields hit highest since Aug 2009 * 10-year yields hit more than two-week highs * Fed officials' recent comments push yields higher (Updates prices, adds comments) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, March 2 U.S. two-year Treasury yields hit their highest in more than 7-1/2 years on Thursday, while other U.S. yields hit multi-week or multi-month highs on increasing expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its March meeting. Fed