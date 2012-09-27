BERLIN, Sept 27 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi will visit Germany's Bundestag lower house of
parliament for talks with lawmakers on the euro zone debt
crisis, the Bundestag said on Thursday.
"(The visit) lends itself to talks with the Budget
Committee, the European Committee and the Financial Affairs
Committee," said Bundestag President Norbert Lammert in a
statement.
Many German lawmakers have major reservations about the
ECB's plans to buy bonds from heavily indebted euro zone states
to help lower their borrowing costs, although Chancellor Angela
Merkel has made clear she supports the programme.