BERLIN Jan 3 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble welcomed on Tuesday the European Central Bank's decision to hand its coveted top economist job to a non-German candidate for the first time.

The comments, issued in a statement by email, come shortly after the ECB handed Belgian Peter Praet its Executive Board economics portfolio, denying Germany a position that brings with it responsibility for shaping monetary policy.

"The new arrangement of tasks in the ECB Governing Council is a balanced decision. The ECB is well positioned in terms of personnel for the coming challenges," Schaeuble said.

The board's decision to give Praet, 62, the coveted portfolio was seen by many observers as a compromise. Germany's Joerg Asmussen and France's Benoit Coeure, both of whom joined the board from Jan. 1, had been seen as the frontrunners.

Praet, who joined the six-member board last year, replaces German arch-hawk Juergen Stark in the economics role -- a position which gives him responsibility for setting the template for ECB interest rate decisions. (Reporting by Brian Rohan; editing by Ron Askew)