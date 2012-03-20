FRANKFURT, March 20 Cash deposits to cover
guarantees posted against European Central Bank loans returned
to normal levels last week, after Greece's debt swap deal had
pushed them to an all-time high as banks were forced to plug
temporary holes in their ECB accounts.
Deposits related to margin calls - money banks place at the
ECB if the market value of their collateral declines - fell 17.2
billion euros last week, wiping out almost completely the record
17.3 billion euros banks had at the ECB previously.
The rise came about after Greece's debt restructuring put
the country in default. The knock-on effect was that Greek debt
was no longer eligible to be used as collateral at the ECB,
meaning that if banks had no alternative assets, they either had
to pay their ECB loans back or use cash from elsewhere.
Details were published in the combined balance sheet of the
ECB and the 17 national central banks.
The figures also showed that gold and gold receivables held
by euro zone central banks remained unchanged at 423.449 billion
euros in the week ending March 16.
Net foreign exchange reserves rose by 1 billion euros to
250.7 billion euros, while the overall size of the combined
balance sheet fell to below 3 trillion euros for the first time
since the end of February, to 2.986 trillion euros ($3.95
trillion).
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Patrick Graham)