FRANKFURT May 16 The ECB needs to remain
flexible about the use of its interest rates and crisis support
measures but inflexible on keeping inflation in check, bank
policymaker Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo said on Wednesday.
Gonzalez-Paramo who is due to leave the ECB at the end of
May, said that while central banks needed to be aware there
support measures could set the wrong incentives to both banks
and governments, they should not refrain from using them if
needed.
He added that the euro zone should put a lot of effort into
creating a single authority to deal with troubled banks in the
bloc and hit out at recent demands from French politicians that
the ECB's responsibilities should be expanded to aid growth.
"Any demands on the ECB to address other policy areas by
compromising its mandate or its founding principals should be
clearly rejected," he said.
