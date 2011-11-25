(Adds further comments)

LONDON Nov 25 ECB policymaker Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo on Friday opposed calls for the bank to buy up much bigger amounts of euro government bonds to hold down borrowing costs and contain the bloc's debt crisis.

He acknowledged in a speech in London that the fallout from the crisis that began in Greece two years ago had eroded the 'perceived creditworthiness' of bigger euro zone economies such as Italy and now even the bloc's powerhouse, Germany, which struggled to sell bonds on Wednesday.

But speaking to reporters later, Gonzalez-Paramo dismissed calls for the European Central Bank to intervene on the bond markets on a much larger scale.

"There are some calls in the market for that, but these calls are out of the question because they are out of our mandate," he told reporters in London, asked if the European Central Bank would consider a 'big solution'.

Germany continues to block the two most widely-touted options to settle the crisis -- massive ECB bond buying, or joint issuance of euro zone debt.

Gonzalez-Paramo, an ECB Executive Board, reiterated the bank's mantra that the onus for resolving the crisis rests with the bloc's governments.

"We (ECB) are not in charge of managing the euro area. It is governments, individually and collectively. Our message to governments is always the same, they have to fulfil their commitments with actions not words," he said.

Asked about further cuts in interest rates, after the ECB made a surprise cut to 1.25 percent earlier this month, Gonzalez-Paramo said: "We always do what is necessary without any constraint. The fact that 1 percent has been the historical low means only that."

The ECB cut its benchmark rate to 1 percent in May 2009 after the global financial crisis pushed the euro zone economy into recession.

Gonzalez-Paramo was also asked whether the ECB needs more or longer-term money market operations. "It is not our assessment at the moment, otherwise you would see the measures taken," he said.

In his speech to the European Economics and Financial Centre in London, he said the "sharp deterioration in the perceived creditworthiness" of Ireland and Portugal, which like Greece had to be bailed by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund, was now spreading.

"Since July, this applies also to some of the larger euro area countries such as Italy and even Germany," he added.

As Italian, Spanish and even French yield spreads shot up to record levels in recent weeks, Germany sold barely half the bonds it put up for auction this week when a buyers' strike against the low yields on offer was fuelled by fears that Berlin could not remain immune from the crisis engulfing its partners.

Gonzalez-Paramo said that the crisis would not go away fast, but asserted: "European policymakers have understood the urgency of the situation and, fortunately, substantial reform steps have been initiated."

Earlier on Friday, his fellow ECB policymaker Yves Mersch told Luxembourg radio the bank could take exceptional measures to help commercial bank liquidity for longer than one year to avoid a credit crunch on the interbank lending market.

Mersch was answering a question about a Reuters story on Thursday that said the ECB was looking at extending the term of loans it offers banks to two or even three years to try to prevent the euro zone crisis from precipitating a credit crunch.

"There we are in our prime domain to ensure that the banks continue to provide credit to our economy," Mersch said. "I can imagine very well that if another exceptional measure was required of the European System of Central Banks, that it would be in this area, where we are in our mandate, to see if there any possibilities to contribute to not (adding) a credit crunch in a situation of tightened growth decline."

But Gonzalez-Paramo, asked whether the ECB needed more or longer-term money market operations, replied: "It is not our assessment at the moment, otherwise you would see the measures taken."

