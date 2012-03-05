* Anecdotal evidence that banks use ECB funds to lend more

MADRID, March 5 There is anecdotal evidence that banks are using some of the 1 trillion euros they borrowed from the European Central Bank over the past few months to lend to firms and consumers, ECB policymaker Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo said on Monday.

The ECB earned praise from politicians over the weekend for calming the storm on the euro zone's debt markets by pumping more than 1 trillion euros into the banking system with two offerings of cheap 3-year loans - also known as LTROs.

A total of 800 banks took last week's second dose of 530 billion euros, bolstering hopes that a major credit crunch in the euro zone economy has now been avoided.

"It's too early to say what the effect of the LTRO will be on credit conditions and the wider economy. But anecdotal evidence to the ECB is suggesting that banks are using it to lend more," ECB Executive Board member Gonzalez-Paramo said in a speech.

"There is no doubt that the first and second LTROs have contributed importantly to stabilise financial markets," he added, welcoming the fact that more smaller banks tapped the ECB this time around.

ECB data last week showed lending to firms stabilised in January after a record 35-billion-euro fall in December, but there was scant sign as yet of the sort of revival needed for investment and growth to pick up.

Gonzalez-Paramo, whose term ends at the end of May, stressed that governments should use the relative calm markets to push through promised spending cuts and structural reforms, echoing earlier comments by ECB president Mario Draghi.

He also added to growing evidence that the ECB is already beginning to think about how and when to start winding down its support measures.

"If the market, in view of the decisions on these fronts, stop distrusting banks either because of their holdings of sovereign debt or problematic investment exposures, the segmentation of money markets is likely to be greatly reduced."

"This would allow us to proceed to the progressive dismantling of our unconventional measures, which after having been an essential line of defense, could become counterproductive if their deployment continues longer than necessary," he said.

At an EU summit last week, Draghi told leaders behind closed doors that the ECB had done its bit and its 3-year funding had only bought them time to repair public finances, make credible reforms and revive growth.

There is growing unease among ECB governing council members - led by Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann - about the risk the ECB is taking by loosening its collateral rules, allowing some national central banks to accept a wider range than others.

Gonzalez-Paramo rejected calls this was "a fragmentation of the single monetary policy" and said: "It must be emphasized that these differences are always subject to common standards, harmonized and agreed upon by all of the Eurosystem."

While Weidmann called for an immediate return to pre-crisis collateral rules, Christian Noyer, head of the French central bank, said this should only be done once the crisis was over.

"We can do this once the crisis is over," he told Der Spiegel magazine in an interview published on Monday. (Reporting By Nigel Davies, writing by Eva Kuehnen; editing by Patrick Graham)