FRANKFURT, Sept 19 Introduction of new credible, working and enforceable rules are the major challenge for Europe, European Central Bank Executive Board Member Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo said on Monday, adding sound public finances were key for effective monetary policy.

Gonzalez-Paramo, speaking at the University of Frankfurt, said non-cooperative behavior of member states can generate unsustainable fiscal policies.

"Indeed, the current dire situation is the result of the lack of effective and enforceable rules, i.e. of the lack of a credible fiscal commitment," he said in the speech.

He also reiterated that the ECB's bond buys on the secondary market can only be seen as exceptional measures.

German central bank Governor Jens Weidmann underlined earlier on Monday that further steps towards liability sharing in the euro zone without debt-sinners surrendering some of their economic sovereignty would establish wrong incentives.