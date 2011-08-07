UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
MADRID Aug 7 Risks to price stability are still on the upside and interest rates remain accomodative in the euro zone, European Central Bank Executive Board Member Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo said in a newspaper interview.
The ECB policymaker, quoted in the regional newspaper La Voz de Galicia, also urged Spain to finish reform work in order to see its financing costs fall on debt markets.
(Reporting by Nigel Davies, editing by Jonathan Thatcher)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.