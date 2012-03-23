* Says not studying exit strategy in detail of extraordinary
measures
* Monitoring rise oil price closely, but inflation
expectations anchored
* Economic output to recover in coming quarters
MALAGA, Spain, March 23 The European Central
Bank is not yet thinking in detail about how to unwind its
crisis support measures, policymaker Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo
said on Friday, adding that inflation expectations currently
remained anchored.
Speaking at an event at the University of Malaga,
Gonzalez-Paramo, one of the ECB's six Executive Board members,
said the bank had no plans to inject another round of
ultra-cheap 3-year funding. The bank was always thinking about
how to normalise its policy, but the details were not yet being
discussed.
"The ECB always thinks about the exit strategy when it
introduces any non-conventional measures...We are still looking
at the effects of the three-year auctions, the details of an
exit strategy are not being looked at," Gonzalez-Paramo told
reporters.
He also said the central bank was watching the rise in raw
material prices closely to see what effect they may have on
inflation in the euro zone.
"It is one of the risks to the upside so we are looking at
the rise in raw material prices closely. But inflation
expectations in the medium-term remain anchored."
The policymaker, who leaves his post at the end of May, also
remained confident about the outlook for economic activity in
the euro area. He said the euro zone was in a much better
position than a few months ago given European and ECB measures
that have soothed financial markets.
"Economic activity is stabilising at low levels. But it is
stabilising and we are confident that in the coming quarters we
will see a recovery in activity," he said.
(Reporting by Nigel Davies; writing by Marc Jones. Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt.)